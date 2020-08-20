Tipton, MO - Marilyn "Lonnie" Geelan, 92, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Tipton Oak Manor in Tipton, MO. She was born November 10, 1927 to Guy and Mabel (Shapneck) Harris in Lincoln, NE.
Her family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. Inurnment will be held at Floral Hills East Cemetery. Memories of Marilyn and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
