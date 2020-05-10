Edinburg - Mario Angel Rangel, 74, entered eternal sleep peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Edinburg surrounded by his family. Mr. Rangel was preceded in death by his wife, Herminia "Minnie" Vela; his parents, Ramon Rangel and Gregoria Juarez; his brothers, Guadalupe Juarez Jr., and Matias Juarez.Mario worked as a sales representative for Lone Star and L&F Distributors and previously as a Driver for Valley Transit Carriers before retiring. He will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who knew him.Mr. Rangel is survived by his children, Daniel (Amy Gonzales) Rangel, and Patricia (Hector, Jr.) Saenz; his six grandchildren, Jessica, Lauren, Michael, Coach, Channel, and Ledi; two brothers, Juan (Gloria) Rangel, and Ramon Rangel; his sister, Juana (Luis) Huerta; numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.