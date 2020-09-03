Mission - Mario Canchola, 49, went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosalinda Canchola.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Canchola and his beautiful son Wesley. His beloved sister Norma Castillo (Francisco) and his most treasured nieces and nephews, Christian and Alyna as well as Rhea, Hera and Anakin Herrera. He leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family that will miss him dearly.



Mario will be remembered as a kind, compassionate and generous man, who never hesitated to help anyone in need. He would light up a room with his contagious laugh and smile. He enjoyed having conversations with family and all people he met. He was a man of faith that loved his Lord until the very end. (Phil. 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me")



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ric Brown Funeral Home in McAllen from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary service at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Granjeno Cemetery in Granjeno.



We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.



