Edinburg - Mario G. Pena, Sr., 60, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.He was the proud owner of Mario's Welding Service for 36 years, and a loving man to everyone in his life.He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel Pena, Sr.; two siblings, Jorge Pena and Alicia Becerra; and a son, Mario Alexander Issiah Pena.Mr. Pena is survived by his wife, Diana Pena of Edinburg; three children, Stephanie (Lorenzo) Pena, Mario (Gabriela) Pena, Jr., Isaiah Amadeus Pena, all of Edinburg; four grandchildren, Amber Flores, Lorenzo Bazan, Jr., Adrian Garza, Abigail Bazan, all of Edinburg; his mother, Antonia Pena of Elsa; seven siblings, Manuel (Sylvia) Pena, Jr., Javier Pena, Joel Pena, all of Edinburg, Adela (Manuel) Villapando of Weslaco, Jaime Pena, Jesus Pena and Marcos (Heidi) Pena, all of Elsa.Future plans to honor Mario's life with God, and us all will be at family's planning!Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.