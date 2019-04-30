Home

McAllen, TX - Mario Galvan, 70, went to be with Our Lord April 29, 2019 in McAllen, TX. He was born in Pharr, Texas on December 7, 1948 to Felipe and Tomasa Galvan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Tomasa; and his brothers, Refugio Galvan and Heriberto Galvan.

Mario is survived by his loving wife, Lucille Galvan; daughter, Veronica Galvan Gonzalez and her husband Ciro A. Gonzalez; son, Mario Galvan Jr.; grandchildren, Chanel B. Galvan, Ciro J. Gonzalez, Gael A. Gonzalez; siblings, Rosa Galvan Garcia, Jesus Galvan; and numerous extended family and friends.

The Visitation will be take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2pm - 9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Serenity with the rosary at 7pm.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2209 Kendlewood Ave, McAllen, TX 78501. Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019
