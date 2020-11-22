Edinburg - Mario Jasso, 72, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at McAllen Heart Hospital surrounded by his daughters.He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Jasso; his mother, Luz T. Jasso; his father, Narciso Jasso; and a brother, José Jasso.Mr. Jasso is survived by his wife, Rosalinda Jasso; four daughters, Prisylla Ann Jasso, Lorena Lamar (Laura) Jasso, Nicole Lizette Jasso, Kimberly Jasso (Joe) Jacinto; nine grandchildren, Joshua Orendain, Jonathan Orendain, Desiree Trevino, Destiny Trevino, Austin Trevino, Noah Trevino, Ryan Pena, Zachary Gonzalez, Makenzie Leal; soon-expected grandchild Jacinto, one great-grandchild, Diego Davila; one brother, Jesus (Rosa) Jasso; two sisters, Elvia (Ramón) Garate, Elisa Castillo; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.Mario Jasso honorably served the United States Army in the Vietnam War from 1969-1971 earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. He returned as a Sergeant serving with the Bravo Company 3rd Battalion 141st Infantry Division in the Army National Guard of Texas through 1976 while earning a Bachelor of Science in Social Work and a Minor in Psychology from Pan American University.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.