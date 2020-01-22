|
Alamo - Mario Joseph Benedetti, 78, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
Born in Tarshin, Malta, Mr. Benedetti was a former resident of Belleville, Michigan and was currently residing in Alamo. He was a parishioner at Resurrection Catholic Church and was a proud sailor of the United States Navy who served aboard the battleship USS Springfield.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Frank and Mary Benedetti; a brother, Wilfred Joseph Benedetti; and a granddaughter, Janelle Marie Reyes.
Mr. Benedetti is survived by a son, Michael Patrick (Mayra) Benedetti of Alamo; two daughters, Kimberly June Martinez of Florida City, FL, Jane Ann (Joe) Benedetti-Nieto of Homestead, FL; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, January 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Know that your children will always carry your memory in our minds and the love for you in our hearts, you will be missed.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 22, 2020