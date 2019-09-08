|
Kyle, Texas - Mario Rivera, 67, went home to be the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in Kyle, Texas. He was born and raised in Rio Grande City, the son of Gustavo and Ramona (Moralez) Rivera.
He is survived by his wife Velma (Sanchez) Rivera, 60 years; his daughter Lisa Hernandez and her husband Jason Hernandez; his son, Mario Tanaka and his husband Sho Tanaka; his grandson Michael; and many close friends and relatives.
A viewing and service of remembrance will be held 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9 at Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, Texas. Interment will be 10:00 am Tuesday, September 10 at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, beside brothers and sisters in arms.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 8, 2019