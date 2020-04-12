Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Eastwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion (Kochert) Eastwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion (Kochert) Eastwood Obituary
Rosenberg, TX - Marion Kochert Eastwood, 93, wife of Carl Eastwood, died peacefully on April 6 at her home in Rosenberg, TX. She is survived by her sons, Milton and Jimmy Eastwood and daughters, Mary Perry and Linda Jochec; also sister, Dorothy Kochert and brother Ronald Kochert of Alamo, TX, and Elmer Kochert, Jr. of Raymondville, TX.

She is preceded in death by her father Elmer Kochert, and her mother Anna Mertens Kochert; brothers Gerald, James, Carroll, and Robert Kochert; and sisters Chrystal Schoonover and Betty Kochert and daughter Ginger Eastwood Pawlak.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

A Catholic graveside service will be held on April 10 in Rosenberg TX.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -