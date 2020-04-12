|
|
Rosenberg, TX - Marion Kochert Eastwood, 93, wife of Carl Eastwood, died peacefully on April 6 at her home in Rosenberg, TX. She is survived by her sons, Milton and Jimmy Eastwood and daughters, Mary Perry and Linda Jochec; also sister, Dorothy Kochert and brother Ronald Kochert of Alamo, TX, and Elmer Kochert, Jr. of Raymondville, TX.
She is preceded in death by her father Elmer Kochert, and her mother Anna Mertens Kochert; brothers Gerald, James, Carroll, and Robert Kochert; and sisters Chrystal Schoonover and Betty Kochert and daughter Ginger Eastwood Pawlak.
She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
A Catholic graveside service will be held on April 10 in Rosenberg TX.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 12, 2020