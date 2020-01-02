|
Edinburg/ McAllen - Mr. Marion Dannie (Dan) Heina,76, was born February 20, 1943 in McAllen, Texas to Carlos Daniel and Laura Caroline Heina. Dan entered into eternal rest Saturday December 28, 2019 at his home in Edinburg. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years Lana Sue Heina of McAllen; his children Marian Sue and husband Shawn Swanberg of Meridian, Idaho; James Daniel and wife Bety of Edinburg; Grandchildren- Byron Norman Swanberg, Brandon Allen Swanberg, Tyler James Heina; His brother- Carlos Robert "Bob" Heina and wife Liza of Sterling, Virginia.
Dan, as he was lovingly known by family and friends, attended McAllen and Edinburg schools before graduating from Largo High School in Largo, Florida in 1963. Dan returned to Texas and attended Pan American University while working at the McAllen airport. Dan was working for G.A.C. finance where he met the love of his life Lana Sue Summers. They married in McAllen on July 8, 1967. During their fifty three years in marriage Dan and Lana Sue were close partners in marriage and in business.
A gathering of family and friends will take place Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Legacy Chapels, 4610 South Jackson Rd in Edinburg from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Valley Memorial Cemetery in Mission, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Legacy Chapels in Edinburg, Texas
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 2, 2020