Mission - Marisa Rose Garza went home to the Lord on March 25, 2020 at the age of 52 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Mission, TX. She was born in Alice, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Beatriz Godines, and her brother, Luis Godines. She is survived by her loving husband, Ramiro Javier Garza of 30 years, her daughter Dr. Alyssa Rose Garza, and son Xavier Isaac Garza. She's is also survived by her siblings, Betty (Oscar) Perez, Bobby (Chrissy) Godines from Corpus Christi, TX, Beatrice Godines (Ricardo Alanis), and Belinda (Jesse) Garza from McAllen, TX. She is also lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters in law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marisa was very special to those who touched her life including her coworkers and friends. She graduated from The University of Texas-Pan American with a Bachelors degree in bilingual education and Masters degrees in counseling and in mid management. Marisa was a talented and committed educator who touched the lives of many, and was a principal at Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary in La Joya ISD for 21 years. She also served as an administrative supervisor at Flores Elementary in La Joya ISD and prior to that was an elementary school teacher. Marisa will be remembered for her kind and loving personality. She was a friendly, loving, happy person. The amazing strength she had over the years will continue to be an inspiration to many. Her family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, support and kind gestures, along with the special care she received from her doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission, TX from 4:30-8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm. A blessing will be performed outside of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:15 am on Saturday, March 28, 2020 followed by burial at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, TX at 11:00am. COVID-19 precautions will be taken.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 27, 2020