Palmhurst - Marisela "Marci" Barreiro, 67, entered eternal rest Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Born in San Juan, Marci had lived in Palmhurst most of her life. Marci was a loving, caring, and giving person. The title she was most proud of was "Mom." She cared deeply for her children and grandchildren. Her greatest love was her husband of 30 years, Mauro. Marci cherished her friendships and was always willing to give what she had. She lived life to the fullest and it was guaranteed that you would get a laugh or two. She enjoyed being Mission High School's Registered Nurse. Her co-workers and students meant the world to her. Marci will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Luisa and Juan Homero Trevino; and an aunt, Guadalupe Trevino Casares.Marci is survived by her husband, Mauro Barreiro of Palmhurst; four children, Andrya (Juan) Burciaga of San Juan, Natasha Reyna of Palmview, Diego Manuel Barreiro of Edinburg, Paloma Devina Barreiro of Palmhurst; two grandsons, Andres Gabriel Burciaga and Joaquin Calixtro Reyna; and four siblings, Ellie (Bill) Ray of San Antonio, Juan Homero (Linda) Trevino Jr. of Iowa, Ricardo (Venessa) Trevino of Corpus Christi, and Roel Trevino of Pharr.A private Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, via Zoom Meeting ID 825-6996-1883.The family would like to thank DHR Health nurses, doctors, and administration for the care and attention you gave our mother.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.