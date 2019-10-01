The Monitor Obituaries
Mission - Marivel Salazar, 61, entered eternal sleep Friday, September 27, 2019 in Mission, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Salazar was preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Maria Ernestina Cavazos.

Marivel is survived by her husband, Ruben Salazar; four children, Eric Salazar, Sabrina Elizabeth Salazar, Ruben Salazar Jr., and David Anthony Salazar; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Hector Cavazos Jr., Lauro Omer (Mary) Cavazos, Maria Ernestina (Gustavo) Gamboa, Rafael (Dolores) Cavazos, Laura Iris (Marc) Cavazos, Leonel Matias (Mayra) Cavazos, and Fransisco Javier (Raquel) Cavazos; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 1, 2019
