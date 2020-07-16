1/1
Marjorie Ann Hembree
Raymondville - Marjorie A Hembree, 89, beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born and raised in Alton, IL, Marjorie spent her entire life serving others in the family, the church, and at her work as a bookkeeper. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reverend James Robert Hembree; daughter, Janell Knodel; parents, Myrtle and Clyde (Ruth) Goss; brother Reverend Frank (Reatha) Goss; sister, Patricia Goss.

Mrs. Hembree is survived by four sons, Jim (Cindy) of San Antonio, TX; Reverend Jack (Mary) of St. Louis, MO; Reverend Dr. John (Joan) of Cincinnati, OH; Jeff (Sylvia) of Raymondville, TX; a son-in-law, Delvin Knodel of San

Antonio, TX; two sisters, Pam (Jim) Gray of Cottage Hills, IL, Pat Conway of Alton, IL, 10 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren.

As per her wishes, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Marjorie's place of rest beside her husband at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. You may view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and send your condolences online to the Hembree family at Legacy.com.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Mid Valley Nursing, Pam Lopez, Nurse Practitioner, and the nurses at Allstate Hospice.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
