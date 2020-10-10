McAllen - Mark Alan Gressinger, age 60, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Hospital. He was born on June 23, 1960 in Canton, Ohio to James Gressinger Sr. and Delilah Frase Gressinger. He was a graduate of Glades Day School in Belle Glade, FL.. He and Elizabeth Martinez Gressinger celebrated 30 years of marriage. He loved swimming, painting, and hanging out with family. He is survived by his wife, Betty, daughters Christina and Priscilla, his father and stepmother James and Connie Gressinger, mother, Delilah Frase Gressinger, sister, Terri Sue, and niece, Tamara. He will be joining his brother, Jimmy, in eternal peace. A memorial service was held at Kreidler funeral home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.



