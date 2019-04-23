Edinburg - Mark Anthony Williams, 62, was received into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 19, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg. Mark was born on July 21, 1956 in San Benito, to Roger Hobbs Williams, Sr. and Josephine Bannert Williams. The first three years of his life he resided in Los Fresnos, and then moved with his family to Rio Grande City where he lived for the next 42 years. Mark then moved to Edinburg, where he lived near his extended family for 17 years. Mark completed his education at Rio Grande City High School.



Mark Anthony was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Rio Grande City and First Baptist Church of McAllen where he took great pride in joyfully greeting all members with a handshake and an infectious smile.



He had a wonderful spirit of innocence, joy and laughter that always gave encouragement to his family and all those who came into contact with him. Family members and friends could always count on his greeting of "You're so beautiful".



As Jesus instructed, Mark came to Him like a child full of faith and trust. His greatest love was for his mother, father, siblings, and their spouses, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Roger Hobbs Williams, Sr. Left to cherish Mark's memory are his siblings, Sherry (Robert) Mayes, Roger Hobbs (Irma) Williams, Jr., his nieces and nephews, Cory Mayes, Chelsea (Michael) Olstad, Robyn (Ruben) Hernandez, Ryan Williams, Eryn (Joseph) Garza, grandnieces and grandnephews, Gabriella Williams, Tristan Olstad, Jace Hernandez, Brayden Garza, and a great-grandnephew, Bryce Garza.



The family expresses gratitude to Mitzpah Day Care of Edinburg for their daily care of Mark.



Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg, and a private family celebration and burial will take place Friday, April 26, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 2671 McAllen, TX 78502-2671.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 23, 2019