Edinburg - Mark Edward Jackson, 68, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Comfort House in McAllen.



He was born December 11, 1950 in Edinburg and was a life -long resident.



Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Minnie Lee Jackson; his paternal grandparents, Walter & Mabel Jackson; and his maternal grandparents, Floyd and Minnie Lee Bullard.



He is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Wayne) Gateley of San Antonio; grandchildren Laura Beth & Chase Gateley; a daughter, Elizabeth Kent of Austin; a sister, Maureen (Robert) Reed of Weslaco; two brothers, Tuffy (Roberta) Jackson of Edinburg, Duane (Bennie) Jackson of Medina, his aunt, Mrs. Bonnie Murphy of Pleasanton; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Mark loved fishing at Port Mansfield or at any handy canal. He also dearly loved hunting at the family ranch north of Edinburg. Mark was a simple, easy-going man and will be greatly missed.



Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First United Methodist Church on McColl Rd in McAllen.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Comfort House, 617 W Dallas Ave, in McAllen.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Cremation Center. Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019