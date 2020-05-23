McAllen - Mark Everett Nibert, 44, passed away on May, 20, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.He is survived by his children Gabriella Nibert and Michael Nibert; parents Benny and Rosalinda Nibert of McAllen; sister Marissa Lynn (Jeff) Lopez of New Braunfels, TX, Theresa Navarro of Edinburg, TX,Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 3-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A private burial will be held at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.