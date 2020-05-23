McAllen - Mark Everett Nibert, 44, passed away on May, 20, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
He is survived by his children Gabriella Nibert and Michael Nibert; parents Benny and Rosalinda Nibert of McAllen; sister Marissa Lynn (Jeff) Lopez of New Braunfels, TX, Theresa Navarro of Edinburg, TX,
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 3-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A private burial will be held at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
He is survived by his children Gabriella Nibert and Michael Nibert; parents Benny and Rosalinda Nibert of McAllen; sister Marissa Lynn (Jeff) Lopez of New Braunfels, TX, Theresa Navarro of Edinburg, TX,
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 3-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A private burial will be held at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 23, 2020.