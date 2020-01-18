|
Denton, TX - Mark Musgrove Jr., former owner of Tejas Equipment Rental and Sales from McAllen, Texas died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home in Denton, Texas. Mark was born March 24, 1938 in McAllen to Mark Sr. and Carmen Musgrove.
Mark is survived by his loving wife Martha and his brother Daniel Musgrove (Janyce). Children Shawn Slack (Don), Shannon, Margaret Fairfield (Chris), Matthew (Susan). Grandchildren Carolyn, Whitney, Christopher (Christina), Ashley Alshaer (Hashem), Cameron, Joseph, Darby, Kyle, Morgan, Reagan, Justin, Connor, and Emily. Great grandchildren Mark, Paige and Jack Cameron.
Mark was very involved in his community serving as a member of the McAllen Masonic Lodge, on the board of directors of The Texas Rental Association, board member of the Wood Turners Association and a member of the Mcallen Chamber of Commerce. Mark touched the lives of many people through his business and his passion of wood turning.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the DeBerry Funeral Directors Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The .
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 18, 2020