|
|
McAllen - Marlen Saldana Sarmiento, 49, answered the Lord's call on April 29, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her father Jose "Pepe" Saldana.
She is survived by her loving husband Jorge Sarmiento; her sons Angel and Andres Sarmiento; her mother Herminia V. Saldana; her siblings Laura Saldana Flores(Rey), Jose B. Saldana(Jackie), Hugo Saldana; and by her niece Samantha Saldana. She is also survived by her paternal grandmother, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 1, 2019