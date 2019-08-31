|
Mission - Marsha Ann Whitaker (nee Ericson) born December 6, 1941 died August 30, 2019 in her home at the age of 77. She retired from her job with the State of California after 30 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann (Greg) Heimstra, step-daughters; Jerilane (Michael) Willis, Jackie Whitaker, residents of Calfornia and Robin (Marvin) Tobiasson from Oregon; RGV family, sister, Carolyn (Richard) Oakes, niece; Christine (Nestor) Compton, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren with another due in October, and her two cats, Ming and Gracie.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gerald (Jerry) Whitaker, her parents, Virgil and Clementine Ericson, stepdaughter, Melodie Dixon, great granddaughter, Emma Brandt.
Marsha will be dearly missed by her family, church friends, traveling buddies and neighbors.
There are no planned services. In honor of Marsha being Vice President of Forgotten Friends Texas Rescue RGV and her love for helping animals, donations can be sent to FFTR at P.O. Box 5013, Mission, Texas 78573. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 31, 2019