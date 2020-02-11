|
|
Hidalgo - Martha E. Salinas,93, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family February 9, 2020 at the McAllen Medical Center. Martha was born June 29, 1926 in La Villa de Mendez Tamps., Mexico to Arturo Salinas and Francisca Salinas. She was a long time resident of Hidalgo, Texas and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Martha enjoyed and loved playing BINGO when ever she had the opportunity. She also enjoyed cooking, especially Cabrito and Gorditas. Martha was the "light" of her family. She took pride in raising her family especially her two grandsons. Martha E. Salinas truly lived life to its fullest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Six brothers; one sister.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved daughter- Norma Garza Torres (Juan Jaime Torres), Her grandchildren; Juan Francisco Torres, Oscar Javier Torres (Daniela Pimentel); One great grandchild- Penolope Louise Torres; Siblings- Fidelfa Salinas, Libia Salinas, Irma Rivas, Francisca Salinas De Calderon.
On behalf of the Salinas and Torres family they would like to express an appreciation of gratitude to all her providers and staff of Grand Terrace Rehab Center-McAllen for the care and love given to mom.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home,1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the recital of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo (Time Pending). Interment will follow to Hidalgo City Cemetery.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 11, 2020