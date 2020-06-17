Martha Glick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boerne - Martha Glick, 90, passed away peacefully in Boerne on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Port Arthur to Holden and Thenia Peveto on Oct. 14, 1929. She married Kemper Glick on Valentine's Day 1955. Kemper and his brother Kenith had the Glick Twins store in Pharr. Martha was active in Spanish outreach at First Baptist Church McAllen and on mission trips. In 2006, she moved to Boerne to be close to her grandchildren. She traveled to 32 countries. Martha Glick is survived by her children, Gail, Steven, Michael and Roger; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. See www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved