Boerne - Martha Glick, 90, passed away peacefully in Boerne on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Port Arthur to Holden and Thenia Peveto on Oct. 14, 1929. She married Kemper Glick on Valentine's Day 1955. Kemper and his brother Kenith had the Glick Twins store in Pharr. Martha was active in Spanish outreach at First Baptist Church McAllen and on mission trips. In 2006, she moved to Boerne to be close to her grandchildren. She traveled to 32 countries. Martha Glick is survived by her children, Gail, Steven, Michael and Roger; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. See www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 17, 2020.