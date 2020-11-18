Pharr - Martha "Yvonne" Kerby, 80, of Pharr, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 14, 2020. Yvonne was born on January 2, 1940 in Bloomfield, Iowa, the daughter of Russell David Swift, Jr. and Lavelle Effie (York) Swift. She graduated from Ozark High School in Ozark, Missouri in 1957 and in 1958, she married Harold Edward (Bud) Kerby with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage in August. Yvonne and Bud settled and lived in Lancaster, Missouri for several years. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother to her two sons, Yvonne worked as a medical administrative assistant, developing specific expertise in medical billing practices. They eventually moved to Pharr, Texas full-time in 2005, after spending several winters there following their retirement in 1999. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Lanita Burbeck. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons Lt. Col (Ret.) Jerry Dean Kerby (LM Sawyer) of Lakeland, Florida and Dr. Jeffrey David Kerby (Dominique) of Birmingham, Alabama; her siblings, David Frances Swift (Jewell) of Jenks, Oklahoma, Lila Beth Strong of Topeka, Kansas, Danny Swift (Christine) of Jacksonville, Illinois, Sue Gingerich (Ryan) of North Liberty, Iowa, Lon Swift (Jan) of Topeka, Kansas, Kevin Swift of Topeka, Kansas, and Sheree Mullen (Warren) of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren Jon Gregory Kerby (Jenny Lee) of Jacksonville, Florida, Melanie Renee' Candiano (Nathan) of Londonderry, New Hampshire and Clayton Thomas Kerby, William Grey Kerby, and Emma Catherine Kerby of Birmingham, Alabama; and great-grandchildren Jack Emerson Candiano and Cade Elliot Candiano of Londonderry, New Hampshire; along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family that loved her very much.
Yvonne had a beautiful and kind nature and was a wonderful light in the lives of her family and friends. She always encouraged her children (and grandchildren) to value their ability and pursue their dreams without limitation. She enjoyed camping trips with her extended family and looked forward to yearly reunions in southern Missouri with her brothers and sisters, often joyfully commenting at the size and growth of the family over time. Her retirement years brought her great pleasure for the many friendships that were developed with her Tropic Star Resort family.
A celebration of Yvonne's life will be take place in the New Year with placement of her ashes at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the MD Anderson Cancer Center (https://gifts.mdanderson.org
).