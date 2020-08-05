1/1
Martha Nydia Guerra
Mission - Martha Nydia Guerra, 60 years, of Mission, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born on November 29, 1959, in Mission, the daughter of Lucio and Margarita (Rodriguez) Guerra. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Martha was a math teacher and worked in the La Joya and Mission school districts. She was in teaching for 15 years but had to retire early due to health-related issues.

Her life's passion, next to her son Jacob, was cooking for family and friends. She had an uncanny ability to make everything taste delicious. Martha is "cooking up a huge meal" in heaven. Our dad and mom are happy that she is with them. She will be missed but she is with her mother, her father, and in the glory of God.

Survivors Include son: Jacob E. Guerra; brother: Javier Joel Guerra (son: Benjamin I. Guerra); sister: Maria Leticia Guerra; sister-in-law: Irene Martinez-Guerra; and a huge extended family

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
