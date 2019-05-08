Home

Martin Cuellar Obituary
Weslaco - Martin Cuellar joined his youngest son Andrew Michael Cuellar and father Fernando Cuellar in eternal rest on Sunday May 5, 2019.

Martin Cuellar touched countless lives in his 53 years of life and never missed the chance to help the ones around.

Martin is survived by his son Martin Cuellar Jr, his daughter Tammie Anne Cuellar-Merritt and daughter in law Magan Michelle Merritt as well as his loving and devoted mother Margarita Perez Cuellar.

Visitation Services for Martin will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home (6705 N FM 88, Weslaco, TX. 78599). A Mass will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco,Texas followed with the Interment at Weslaco City Cemetery.

All Funeral Arrangements for Martin are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel - Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2019
