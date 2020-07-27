1/1
Martin Garcia
Edinburg - Martin Garcia, 96, went home to our Lord Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

Born in Seguin, TX, Mr. Garcia had lived in Edinburg all of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Francisca Garcia.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his loving wife, Maria Elisa Garcia; four children, Guadalupe (Agustin Sr.) Gomez, Yolanda Pina, Mario Garcia, Martin (Mary) Garcia Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 38 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Amalia Ramirez and Refugia Maltos.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 27, 2020.
