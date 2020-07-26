McAllen - Martin Mandujano, Jr., 76, entered eternal rest on July 17, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin, Sr. and Juanita Mandujano; his beloved daughter, Cynthia Mandujano; two sisters, Mary and Margarita Mandujano.
Martin is survived by his sons, Martin Mandujano, III, Carlos R. Mandujano and Michael Mandujano; two sisters, Matilde M. Galvan and Martina M. Zapata; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.