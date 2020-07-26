1/1
Martin Mandujano Jr.
McAllen - Martin Mandujano, Jr., 76, entered eternal rest on July 17, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin, Sr. and Juanita Mandujano; his beloved daughter, Cynthia Mandujano; two sisters, Mary and Margarita Mandujano.

Martin is survived by his sons, Martin Mandujano, III, Carlos R. Mandujano and Michael Mandujano; two sisters, Matilde M. Galvan and Martina M. Zapata; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
Martin!!! I was just thinking of you -just a few days ago! I was thinking of telling David for us to go by and visit you and see if you were alright. I think the Lord put you in my heart to know that you were with Him. Now you know Martin, what true happiness is. God bless your family with peace and comfort. You are in the Presence of the Almighty God. There is no greater joy. - Gracie Munoz
Gracie Munoz
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
FELIPE MERY
Brother
