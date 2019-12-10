|
Rio Grande City - McAllen - Martin P. Garza Jr., 79, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Grand Terrace in McAllen
following complications from surgery.
He is survived by his spouse, Margarita G. Garza, son Martin (Marty) Garza III and his spouse Lisa Garza,
and grandchildren, Alyson and Emily Garza.
Born and raised in Rio Grande City, the son of Martin and Theodora Garza Sr., he is also survived by
siblings Lydia, Marco, and Diana Garza.
Graduating from Rio Grande High School at Ft. Ringold, Martin Jr. attended Pan American University
where he graduated in 1964 with a degree in business administration. In the years following he put that
degree to good use establishing several successful businesses and real estate investments. In 1974 he
was proud to have been granted one of the earliest licensing agreements by the fledgling La Quinta Inns
hotel chain. He continued to serve until his passing as the longest-standing franchisee within the chain
of nearly 900 properties and is succeeded in such capacity by his son.
Martin Jr. was well known for his affinity for exotic automobiles, high-end audio and video electronics.
However, equal was his admiration for music, architectural design, and sports.
A viewing will be held at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City on December 10, 2019, from 3:00 to
9:00 PM.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 10, 2019