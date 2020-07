Edinburg - Martin Pena, 69, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Edinburg.Mr. Pena was born on September 28, 1950 to Mr. Porfirio Pena & Mrs. Emilia Guerrero Pena in Elsa, Texas.Mr. Martin Pena is preceded in death by his parents: Mr. Porfirio Pena & Mrs. Emilia Guerrero Pena; his brothers: Servando Garza & Osiel Pena.Left to cherish his memories is his wife: Margarita Pena; his sons: Daniel (Mayble) Pena, Martin (Cristal) Pena Jr., Estevan Pena; his daughter: Ashley Pena Vasquez; his brother: Porfirio Pena II; his sister: Guadalupe Pena and 9 grandchildren.Visitation for Mr. Martin Pena is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. Funeral Services for Mr. Martin Pena is scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. Interment will follow at Campaquas Cemetery (Mile 9 N & Mile 1 West) in Mercedes.Funeral Services are under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.