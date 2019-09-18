|
ALAMO - Martin Perez Padron, 67, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his Alamo residence. Martin was born on September 3, 1952 in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Manuel and Luisa Perez. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Luisa Perez; siblings, Eleazar Perez, Irma Flores, and Graciela Perez.
He is survived by his loving children, Rosenda Perez, Joanne Perez, Martin Perez, Jr., Eleazar Perez, Robert Perez, Mike Perez, Priscilla Perez, Sonny Perez, Janet Perez, Joey Perez, Melba Perez, and Maribel Perez. He is also survived by 33 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and siblings, Idolina Mendoza, Irene Segoviano, Juan Manuel Perez, Maricela Perez, Maribel Perez, Maria Luisa Perez, Rosa Swint, Gilberto Perez, Blanca Perez.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2 pm to 9 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 18, 2019