1/1
Martina ' Salazar Vela
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHARR - Martina Salazar Vela, 95, went home to our Lord Friday, August 14, 2020, in McAllen, TX.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Julian Vela; parents, Ramona and Arturo Salazar; two sisters, Anatalia Guzman, Maria Garza; two brothers, Epifanio and George Salazar.

Mrs. Vela is survived by her six children, Abel Vela, Dr. Leonel (Alicia) Vela, Delia Alaniz, Dalia (Alex) Leal, Julian Vela, Jr., and Estela (Jesus) Franco; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. As the matriarch, "Mami" was selflessly devoted to her family and lived by the principle of love of God, family and country and service to those in need. What brought Mami the greatest fulfillment was witnessing how her kind acts brought others joy.

A live stream rosary at 7 p.m. will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral Mass will be live stream at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (https://www.facebook.com/FunerariadelAngelPalmValley)

Interment will be held at 11 a.m. at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. (Family and friends who wish to attend are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing)

Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved