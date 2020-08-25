PHARR - Martina Salazar Vela, 95, went home to our Lord Friday, August 14, 2020, in McAllen, TX.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Julian Vela; parents, Ramona and Arturo Salazar; two sisters, Anatalia Guzman, Maria Garza; two brothers, Epifanio and George Salazar.
Mrs. Vela is survived by her six children, Abel Vela, Dr. Leonel (Alicia) Vela, Delia Alaniz, Dalia (Alex) Leal, Julian Vela, Jr., and Estela (Jesus) Franco; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. As the matriarch, "Mami" was selflessly devoted to her family and lived by the principle of love of God, family and country and service to those in need. What brought Mami the greatest fulfillment was witnessing how her kind acts brought others joy.
A live stream rosary at 7 p.m. will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral Mass will be live stream at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (https://www.facebook.com/FunerariadelAngelPalmValley
)
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. (Family and friends who wish to attend are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing)
Funeral services are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.