PHARR - Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Martina Salazar Vela at 10: 00 a.m. , at with a live stream on https://www.facebook.com/FunerariadelAngelPalmValley . today, August 26, 2020 Interment will take place at 11 a.m. in Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr is in charge of arrangements.