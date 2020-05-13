Edinburg - Martriana "Tina" Tanamachi, 90, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tanamachi; and a granddaughter, Jeanette J. Villarreal.Martriana is survived by three children, Velma (Donald) Sweeten, Ronald Tanamachi, Michael (Josie) Tanamachi, all of Edinburg; nine grandchildren, Monica L. Olvera, Joshua C. Olvera, Brianna I. Hernandez, Ronald Tanamachi Jr., Christopher L. Tanamachi, Mark A. Tanamachi, Roxanne Castaneda, Aaron M. Tanamachi, Cassandra Tanamachi; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank Ramirez.A private memorial service for family will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Please contact the family for Zoom options.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.