McAllen - Marvin Jerry Ervine, 89 died Tuesday August 6th at Paxvilla Hospice in McAllen following a brief illness
He leaves his wife of 67 years, Olivia (Zamora), Ervine and son Ronald David and daughter Diane Katherine.
After serving in the Army he received his bachelor's and master's degree and also founded Professional Laboratories. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he maintained lifelong active membership at the TEA, AMT, and ELKS as well as being an educator for the majority of his life.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM at Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church, on Saturday August 24th, 4000 N. Taylor Rd., Sharyland.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 15, 2019