Amarillo - Mary Alice Parker Curl, 95, died December 10, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel with a visitation from 9-10:00 am prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Maddox-Parker section of the Miami Roberts County Cemetery.
Mrs. Curl was born to Franklin Spencer Parker and Minnie Maddox Parker on July 31, 1924 in Roberts County. She was married to Robert L. Curl in 1946. Her parents, Mr. Curl, sister Leona Parker Woods and her son, Jerry, preceded her in death.
She and Mr. Curl moved to the Rio Grande Valley in 1946. She finished her college degree in Education at Pan American College in 1967 and began her teaching career in the PSJA school district until returning to Miami, Texas in 1972, where she taught elementary school until retiring in 1990.
While living in The Valley, she was active in the San Juan Methodist Church, her sons' PTA and as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. She also was a writer/reporter for the San Juan Sentinel weekly newspaper.
Survivors include: son, Tom (Lynda) Curl of Brookfield, Wisconsin; brother Rev. Dr. Clifford (Ethyle) Parker of Albuquerque; brother Col. Frank (Joan) Parker of San Antonio; sister-in-law Frances Bull of Pharr; former daughter-in-law Sammie Curl Sahm of McAllen; "special daughter" Debra (Bob) Crump of Amarillo; grandson Rob (Yukari) Curl of Berkeley, California; grandson Christopher (Vanessa) Curl of Edinburg; grandson Brian (Kristy) Curl of Bulverde; grandson Justin Curl of McAllen; and "special granddaughter" Kari Crump Hollis of Happy. Survivors also include 7 great-grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews.
Memorials suggested to: First Christian Church, Box 26, Miami, TX 79059, First Christian Church, 3601 Wolflin, Amarillo, TX 79109 or Roberts County Museum, Box 368, Miami, TX 79059.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 15, 2019