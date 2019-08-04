Home

Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
Mary Ann Weseman


1943 - 2019
Mary Ann Weseman Obituary
McAllen - Mary Ann Weseman, 75, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019. Her parents were Frank and Dorothy Zimmerman of Quincy, Illinois. She was married to David Weseman for 53 years living happily in McAllen, Texas. Mary is survived by her husband, David, and her three children: Bryan Weseman, Elaine Hernandez , and Andrea Weseman-Chavero. She is survived by her six grandchildren, Matthew Weseman, Vanessa Weseman, Antonio Hernandez, Alejandro Hernandez, Kaitlyn Chavero and Brandon Chavero.

Mary was a generous, kind woman who loved to decorate life with the Lord by her side. She will be greatly missed.

Viewing and visitation will begin today, Sunday, August 4, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of McAllen. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.

The Weseman family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 4, 2019
