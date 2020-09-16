Goliad, TX - Mary Ann Zapolski, daughter of the late Pasquale Sanfilppo and Caterina Mandina, born July 30,1929 in Santa Rosa, Texas eighth of ten children, died Sept. 12, 2020 in Goliad, TX.Mary Ann was preceded in death by husbands, Robert Ontjes, and Robert (Bob) Zapolski; brothers, Charlie, Tom, Dan, Tony, and Jakie; sisters, Jetta, and Vida; and her granddaughter, Andrea Ontjes.She is survived by her brother, Salvadore Sam,96, of Santa Rosa; children, Billie Ann Boenig, husband Glen of Goliad and Willis Lee Ontjes, wife Deborah of Pharr; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.Mary Ann was the life of the party, her greatest joys were cooking for her family, gardening, Dancing, and playing scratch off lottery tickets.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Kreidler Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 am at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.