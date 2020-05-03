McAllen - Mary C. Davila, passed on to be with our Heavenly Father, May 1, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen Tx. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and dear friend to many. She was born 1943 in Monterrey N.L to the parents of Salvador(+) and Maria P. Castro Sr.(+). She was a 1961 high school graduate of McAllen High School. She married her soul mate and confidant, Hector Davila (+), March 28th of 1966 in McAllen, Tx. She worked as an executive secretary and book-keeper at Richard's World of Bargain. She taught her children the value of work, education, and moral values. Left behind to cherish her memory is her son David (Alma) Davila of Edinburg, her daughter Denise (Danny) Villasana of San Antonio, her grandchildren Hiram Davila, Mina and Elena Villasana, her siblings Janie(+) (Oscar+) Cortinas, Cristela (Ismael) Villegas, Maria de Jesus (+) (Alfred) Lopez, Joe (Rita) Castro, Arturo(+) (Guadalupe) Castro, Armando (Aidee+) Castro, Leticia Castro (+), Salvador (Gabby) Castro Jr., sister in law Estela (Guadalupe+) Elizondo, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Serving as pallbearers are her grandson, Hiram Davila, son-in-law Danny Villasana, brother's Armando Castro, Joe Castro, Salvador Castro and Aaron Castro. Honorary pallbearers are her son David Davila and nephews Ricky Kalifa, Marcos Castro, Joe Vincent Castro Moises Castro, Arturo Castro, Alfred Lopez and Daniel Lopez. Mary and her husband Hector were the owners of El Compadre Sales retail store in downtown McAllen. She was a devout, faithful, servant at our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, living life to the fullest as they would dance the night away with love and laughter. Mary will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her dearly. Visitation will be Monday, May 4th, 2020, from 6pm-7pm with a Rosary to follow from 7pm-8pm at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen located at 314 N. 10th. Interment will be held on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, at 10am, at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with social distancing orders, all necessary restrictions will be observed.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store