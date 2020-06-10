San Antonio - Mary Davila Martinez



Our beautiful mother has received her angel wings. Wrapped in her Blessed Mother's arms, she has entered the heavenly kingdom. Rest in joyful peace, Mom.



Mary D. Martinez was born February 10, 1921 in Brownsville, Texas to Jose and Josefa Davila. She died peacefully on June 7, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas with two of her daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gonzalo S. Martinez, her brothers, Alfredo Davila, Joe (Lupe) Davila, David (Lupita, Mary) Davila, Adolph (Anna Marie) Davila, and Robert (Adelina) Davila, her sister, Guadalupe (Jose) Rodriguez, and her son-in-law Don Roland.



She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Esther Roland of San Antonio, Mary Elia Martinez of El Paso, Mary Edna and Joe Guerrero of Missouri City, Mary Evelyn and Gary Aguilar of Portland, and Mary Elva and Joe Garcia, and Mary Ellen and Arturo Gonzalez of Edinburg. Also surviving are her grandchildren, the joys of her life: Cristina (George) Amorim, Joe David (Joanna) Garcia, Monica (Lottie) Gonzalez, Nick Ybarra, Celinda (Eddie) Reyna, Marissa (Jesse) Blakley, Corina (Stephen) West, Amanda Garcia, Mark Garcia, and Marcus Guerrero. Also left to cherish her memory are her greatest blessings, her 10 great grandchildren: Emily and Clara Amorim, Eliana and Jake Blakley, Joseph and Jacob Garcia, Wyatt and Makenzie West, and Olivia and Lily Reyna. Mary is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved and always kept in prayer.



Mom spent most of her life in Corpus Christi, Texas where she and Dad raised their six daughters, and where she lovingly cared for her parents. In her later years, she resided with her daughters, embracing the role of grandma and great grandma, relishing in the joy of impressionable youth. "Thank you, Nana Mary/Gigi." She has been and will always be the foundation of our family, the glue that binds us together, leading by example. The strongest woman we have ever known has been an inspiration to us all. She leaves us a legacy of a steadfast faith in God and devotion to the Virgin Mary and the Holy Rosary. She modeled a commitment to serving others, an appreciation for beauty in all things, a loyalty to the ideals of honor and respect, and a passion for striving for excellence. "Always do your best."



She was a proud, faithful member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court #1149 and of Our Lady of Guadalupe Society, considering it a joyful privilege and honor to serve her Church and faithful through these organizations.



A shining example of humility, intelligence, kindness, and love is what we have been blessed with for 99 years. We are forever grateful. Our one of a kind amazing mother, encouraging grandmother, and generous great grandmother will surely be missed.



Funeral services have been entrusted to Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service. Due to the situation we are facing with the Covid pandemic, we will modify services for the safety of all and follow recommended guidelines of facial covering and social distancing. Mom would certainly be most concerned for the health of everyone. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 9:30 am (location pending), with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Her grandsons will be honored to serve as her pallbearers.



Our family understands the difficulty the Covid pandemic presents. We are most appreciative of your love for Mom and your willingness to join us spiritually, if not physically, as we bid her farewell. Together we rejoice as she enters her joyous new home and we offer thanksgiving to God for her beautiful life.



We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff at Arden Courts and St. Gabriel's Hospice of San Antonio for the compassionate loving care you provided for Mom. You are angels on earth.



