Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Delgado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Delgado

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Delgado Obituary
Edinburg - Mary Delgado, 81, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Born in General Trevino, Nuevo Leon, she had lived in Edinburg most of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mary was formerly employed by Edinburg CISD for 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Pilar and Maria Salinas; a brother, Noe Salinas; and a sister, Elvida Trevino.

Mrs. Delgado is survived by her husband of 55 years, Roberto Delgado of Edinburg; two sons, Carlos Martin (Sandra) Delgado, Roberto Benjamin (Jovonne) Delgado, both of McAllen; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nelda Zepeda of Chicago, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now