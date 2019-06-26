Edinburg - Mary Delgado, 81, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.



Born in General Trevino, Nuevo Leon, she had lived in Edinburg most of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mary was formerly employed by Edinburg CISD for 30 years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Pilar and Maria Salinas; a brother, Noe Salinas; and a sister, Elvida Trevino.



Mrs. Delgado is survived by her husband of 55 years, Roberto Delgado of Edinburg; two sons, Carlos Martin (Sandra) Delgado, Roberto Benjamin (Jovonne) Delgado, both of McAllen; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nelda Zepeda of Chicago, Illinois.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 26, 2019