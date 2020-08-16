Edinburg - Mary Ellen Flores, 68 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020, after two weeks of battling with COVID-19.She was born in Lepanto, Arkansas, and lived her whole life in Edinburg, TX. She was the second youngest of a large family of 13 that migrated up north annually. During these times many families would travel up together and this is where she met her husband to be. Mary saw the importance of getting an education and graduated from Pan American University with a Bachelor of Science degree. She began her teaching career with the PSJA School district and was given an opportunity to continue her studies and received her Master's in Reading. During her 28 years of teaching, she touched the lives of many students in the PSJA School District. After she retired in 2001, she would look forward to the start of the next school year, so she could substitute for the students of Edinburg CISD.Mary was a wonderful wife and mother. She adored her grandchildren and loved her extended family very much. Family gatherings, holidays, and birthday celebrations were always welcomed and celebrated in her home. She would look forward to every Sunday evening when her siblings and some nieces and nephews would come to play Bingo and spend time together. She loved to bake. Her Grapefruit, Pumpkin, Apple, and Pecan pies were very popular among her friends and relatives. She loved to bake her husband's favorite "Pumpkin" pie. Another hobby of hers was sewing. She was always willing to tailor clothing and spent her last month making face masks for everyone. Mary loved to travel and loved to invite her siblings/nieces and nephews to join her. She always wanted to cherish new experiences and create memories with family.Mary's most endearing quality, of course, was her love and faith in the Lord Jesus. As a faithful and devoted Catholic her whole life she served in various ministries at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg TX. Among the ministries were CCD teacher, Sponsor Couple, and Eucharistic Minister. During this pandemic and unusual conditions to remain home, she used her time to focus and meditate on getting closer to God.She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Aurora Soto; sisters Francisca Soto, Micaela Flores, and Arcelia Campos; Brothers George Soto and Adan Soto.Mary is survived by her husband of 45 1/2 years, Aureliano Flores; her son, Adrian (Doreen) Flores; daughters, Marie (Maritza) Flores, and Ruby (Michael) Correa; grandchildren, Christian Martinez, Aaron Flores, Jade Guzman, Michael Anthony Correa, Victoria Franco, Isabella Franco, and Maya Grace Correa; sisters, Rafaela Mares, Eva (Fidel) Pineda, Hortencia (Pedro) Salinas, Paula (Juan) Zepeda, Lupita (Lupe Jr.) Garza; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Soto; brothers, Jose Juan (+Isabel) Soto, Jesus (Irma) Soto, Concepcion (Josefa) Hernandez; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary today Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Monday, August 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Pallbearers will be Adrian Flores, Michael Correa, Christian Martinez, Aaron Flores, Mario Campos Jr. and John Paul Zepeda.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.