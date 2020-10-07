Mercedes - Mary F. Cano, 69, passed away September 27, 2020 in Weslaco, Tx. She worked for the Mercedes Independent School District for __ years as a paraprofessional for Kennedy and Taylor Elementary. She was a member of Rio Life Christan Church in Mercedes Tx. Mary is preceded in death by mother Esther Flores Hernandez, her eldest brother John Paul Flores, and her youngest brother Ismael Flores. Surviving her is her husband, Alfonso Cano Jr.; four children eldest daughter Lori Ann Cano, middle daughter Debbie Cano, middle son Joey Micheal Cano (Emily Cano), and youngest son Robert Isaac Cano (Sandy). Also surviving are her brother Juan Flores Jr (Irene), brother Moises Flores (Janie), and sister Erlinda Cadena (Encarnacion Cadena). She also had 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held October 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. with a small service at 7:00p.m. at Rio Life Christian Church proceeding with a burial on October 9, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers are Rene Ramos, Isaac Cano, Isaiah Cano, Ruben Cano, Eli Flores, and Manuel Flores. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



