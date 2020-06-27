Edinburg, TX - Heimel, Mary Frances (Liguori). (73) Beloved wife of 50 years to David, of Edinburg passed away June 23rd after a long bout with angiosarcoma. Mary was born April 7, 1947 in Kingston, PA and was raised in Forty Fort, PA. The daughter of Raymond Richard and Marie Ella (Boyer) Liguori. Mary attended Mansfield University in Mansfield, PA where she studied music and elementary education, receiving her Masters Degree from Elmira College. After college, Mary worked as an instrumental music teacher. In early 1970, Mary met David Heimel through mutual friends, promptly followed by marriage on June 24th, 1970. In the 1980s Mary's family was one of the winners of the Great American Family Competition. Upon retirement Mary and David became full-time RVers, traveling the country before settling in Edinburg. Mary was well known for her incredible baking and cooking, as well as her handmade crafts.
Mary has been a warrior all her life. Learning these skills, through growing up the daughter of a single mother in the 50s. Mary's mother, taught her perseverance through the difficulties of being a single woman at a time when women were supposed to be dependent on men for their livelihood. Her father died at the age of 32 in 1950 due to his war wounds from World War II, where he served as an airplane armorer for the 33rd Fighter Group. Mary, the daughter of a breast cancer warrior, also won the fight against breast cancer at the age of 35 and again at 62. Her breast cancer journey encouraged her to volunteer for the Reach to Recovery program with the American Cancer Society. Mary has also always been an active member of the First United Methodist Church's congregation, most recently singing in the choir and being a part of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Mary was gifted in playing classical guitar.
Even as her age advanced, Mary's thirst for knowledge never ceased.
Mary is preceded in death by her father Raymond Liguori and her mother Marie Liguori.
Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years, David Heimel; brother Raymond (Linda) Liguori of Rocky Mount, NC; son John (Silvia) Heimel of Flower Mound, TX; son Thomas (Kathryn) Heimel of Spring City, TN; daughter Anne Heimel of Pfafftown, NC; 5 nieces and nephews and 6 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the building fund at First United Methodist Church, 4200 North McColl, McAllen, TX 78504 or the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 27, 2020.