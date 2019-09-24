|
|
Mission - Mary G Perez, 63, left to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her residence in Mission. She was born to Olegario and Velia Hinojosa on August 2, 1956 in Mission. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Roberto Perez Sr., son: Robert (Maricruz) Perez Jr.; grandchildren: Victoria Grace Perez and Roberto Agustin Perez. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings: Janie (Joe) Cortez and Nora E. Hinojosa. Family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 3 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral service will be held at 9 am, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019