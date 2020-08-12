1/1
Mary G. (Quiroga) Zamora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Mary G. Zamora (Quiroga) 83, died Sunday, August 2, at The Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation in McAllen, TX.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Blas Quiroga, Sr. and her second husband Noe Zamora Sr.; her parents Manuel and Juanita Guerra and a brother Ernesto Guerra.

Mrs. Zamora, is survived by her son Blas (Sylvia) Quiroga, Jr. of Hidalgo, Mary Alice Gonzalez of San Antonio, and Tess Quiroga of Hidalgo. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason Gonzalez and Eric (Anna) Gonzalez, Blas Quiroga III, Christina (Luis) Alvarado, Jennifer Quiroga and Natalie Quiroga and her great granddaughter Jaqueline Annette Alvarado. Mary Zamora living siblings are Gloria Gonzalez, Lupita Guerra, Yolanda Guerra, Estela Guerra and Manuel Guerra, Jr.

Mrs. Zamora, worked over 30 years with the Hidalgo ISD in different capacities. Her most memorable and rewarding position in the school district, was helping children in the classroom. As a paraprofessional, she instilled in the pupils to obtain the best education possible. Her goal was that all children be self-motivated and pursue lifelong learning. Mrs. Zamora was also actively involved with her community. Mary Zamora will be greatly missed by her family and friends and fondly remembered for her spirit of compassion, love and the gift of giving.

Visitations will be held 4p.m. to 9p.m. on Thursday August 13, 2020 with a 7p.m. prayer service at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home 520 Ash Ave. McAllen TX. A chapel service will be held at 12p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, and a burial will follow at the Hidalgo City Cemetery. The pallbearers for Mrs. Zamora funeral are as follows: Daniel Dougherty, Dylan Dougherty, Andy Guerra, Eric Gonzalez, Ramiro Hernandez and Deszi Zamarripa.

Viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen at 520 Ash Ave, McAllen, TX. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. Burial will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 627-3400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved