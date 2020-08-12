McAllen - Mary G. Zamora (Quiroga) 83, died Sunday, August 2, at The Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation in McAllen, TX.



She is preceded in death by her first husband Blas Quiroga, Sr. and her second husband Noe Zamora Sr.; her parents Manuel and Juanita Guerra and a brother Ernesto Guerra.



Mrs. Zamora, is survived by her son Blas (Sylvia) Quiroga, Jr. of Hidalgo, Mary Alice Gonzalez of San Antonio, and Tess Quiroga of Hidalgo. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason Gonzalez and Eric (Anna) Gonzalez, Blas Quiroga III, Christina (Luis) Alvarado, Jennifer Quiroga and Natalie Quiroga and her great granddaughter Jaqueline Annette Alvarado. Mary Zamora living siblings are Gloria Gonzalez, Lupita Guerra, Yolanda Guerra, Estela Guerra and Manuel Guerra, Jr.



Mrs. Zamora, worked over 30 years with the Hidalgo ISD in different capacities. Her most memorable and rewarding position in the school district, was helping children in the classroom. As a paraprofessional, she instilled in the pupils to obtain the best education possible. Her goal was that all children be self-motivated and pursue lifelong learning. Mrs. Zamora was also actively involved with her community. Mary Zamora will be greatly missed by her family and friends and fondly remembered for her spirit of compassion, love and the gift of giving.



Visitations will be held 4p.m. to 9p.m. on Thursday August 13, 2020 with a 7p.m. prayer service at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home 520 Ash Ave. McAllen TX. A chapel service will be held at 12p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, and a burial will follow at the Hidalgo City Cemetery. The pallbearers for Mrs. Zamora funeral are as follows: Daniel Dougherty, Dylan Dougherty, Andy Guerra, Eric Gonzalez, Ramiro Hernandez and Deszi Zamarripa.



