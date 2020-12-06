Edinburg - Mary J. "Maruca" Lopez, 96, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.Maruca and her husband, Jimmy, were a part of the generation that dealt with the Depression and WWII.Maruca owned her own business, Maruca's Beauty Bazaar & Ceramic Shop.Their home was always open to family, no matter where they were from or how long they needed to stay.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy M.Lopez.Mrs. Lopez is survived by her four children, Ricardo (Esther) Lopez, Monette (Carlos) Garza, Tina Lopez, LuAna (Steve) Martin; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Eliasib "Eli" (Eva) Barron and numerous other family.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.