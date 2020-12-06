1/1
Mary J. "Maruca" Lopez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Mary J. "Maruca" Lopez, 96, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Maruca and her husband, Jimmy, were a part of the generation that dealt with the Depression and WWII.

Maruca owned her own business, Maruca's Beauty Bazaar & Ceramic Shop.

Their home was always open to family, no matter where they were from or how long they needed to stay.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy M.Lopez.

Mrs. Lopez is survived by her four children, Ricardo (Esther) Lopez, Monette (Carlos) Garza, Tina Lopez, LuAna (Steve) Martin; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Eliasib "Eli" (Eva) Barron and numerous other family.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved