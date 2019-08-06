Home

Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
Mary Jane (Rindfuss) Rogers Obituary
McAllen - Mary Jane Rindfuss Rogers, 72, was finally reunited with the love of her life on August 3, 2019. Jane was a lifelong resident of McAllen, Texas. Most of her life was spent happily being a homemaker, then later in life she worked as a bank teller (13 yrs) for Frost Bank.

Jane was preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald Ray Rogers, Sr., her parents Frederick and Wynemah Rindfuss, her brothers Jim, Fred and David Rindfuss, her Sister-in-Law Marilyn Rindfuss, her son Donald Ray Rogers, Jr., her in-laws Ray and Marion Rogers and her beloved Schnauzer Angel.

Jane is survived by her son Steven Avery (Kristi Lea) Rogers, her two granddaughters Avery Lea and Kacie Jae Rogers, her sister Shirley (Clay) Everhard, her nieces Lisa (Tim) Schiller, Vicki (Rad) Hastings, Lori Jane (Bryan) Luedecke, Jennifer Rindfuss Scott, Theresa Michelle Terrell, Shonda Terrell, her nephews David, Bryan and Allen Rindfuss and numerous great nieces, nephews as well as other family members.

Following her wishes, there will be no service, but in lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be in her name to Comfort House in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 6, 2019
