Corpus Christi - Mary K. (Mamie) Stoner passed away peacefully at Mirador Assisted Living Center on October 11, 2019, four days short of her 89th birthday.
Mamie was born on October 15, 1930 in Dublin Ireland, the second of four children born to the late Martin P.J. and Mary O'Donnell. In 1952 she met Alan Stoner and they became engaged in 1954 prior to his immigrating to the United States. Alan returned to Dublin in 1956 to marry his sweetheart. Together they returned to the United States where they began married life in the Rio Grande Valley.
Mamie and Alan made their home in Pharr, Texas and later McAllen, Texas for twenty-one years. While living in McAllen, Mamie was active in Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church and School, serving on numerous parish and school committees including The Mother's Club, the OLS School Board and the Altar Society. She was also active in a wide variety of civic and social organizations.
In 1976 Mamie and Alan moved to Corpus Christi, where Mamie immediately became involved with her new parish, St. Pius X Catholic Church. In addition to her membership at St. Pius X, Mamie had a special devotion to the Blessed Sacrament Chapel and was very close to all of the Sisters there. She was also a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher. She served as a member on the Board of Directors of The Palmer Drug Abuse Program (PDAP) for many years and was constantly involved in a variety of community and philanthropic endeavors.
Mamie enjoyed traveling with Alan, particularly their annual trip to Dublin, Ireland where they spent summers for many years.
Mamie will be remembered as a kind, caring and gentle lady. She was a lady of great faith, who always had time to listen and provide valuable counsel to all. Mamie never failed to take the opportunity to fill other people's lives with kindness and consideration, regardless of their station in life. Ever the optimist, she always believed that tomorrow would be a brighter day, particularly when faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges.
Mamie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alan; son Alan (Susan) of Austin, TX; daughter Mary Elizabeth (David) of Dallas, TX; son Paul (Marie) of Austin, TX. Additionally, she is survived by her very special granddaughters Mary Morgan and Meredith Stoner and great granddaughter Mary Grace Stoner of Denham Springs, LA and two wonderful grandsons, Rick (Cassidy) and their daughters Waverly and Winslow and son Burrow, and Tim (Sara) and their daughters Emily, Natalie, Elena and Lia all of Austin, TX. She is also survived by her sister Helen of Washington D.C and brother Kevin (Anne) of Lubbock, TX as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Son James and brother Neal O'Donnell.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Seaside Memorial Funeral Home (361-992-9411 seasidefuneral.com). Visitation will be held on Friday October 18th, from 6:00PM to 7:00PM. Rosary Service will begin at 7:00PM, recited by Monsignor Richard Shirley. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday October 19th at St. Pius X Catholic Church, concelebrated by His Excellency Bishop Edmond Carmody, Rev. Msgr. Tom McGettrick and Rev. Msgr. Seamus McGowan. Private Interment will follow.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the many Doctors who cared for Mamie over the years particularly Dr. Haitham Jifi, Dr. Gerald Boynton, Dr. Glen Bugay, Dr. Richard Porter, Dr. Richard Evans, Dr. Paxton Longwell, Dr. Paul Heath and Dr. Ronnie Woodson. We also wish to extend special thanks to Deborah Nugent and the entire staff in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Mirador Assisted Living who attended to Mamie in a kind, caring and professional manner during her battle with Alzheimer's Disease and to a wide circle of friends who have been so kind and thoughtful during Mamie's illness. The family also extends very special thanks and appreciation to Alan's assistant, Maria and her family for their care and assistance during Mamie's long illness.
We also want to recognize and thank our lifelong friend, Sheila Mulligan who has spent countless hours caring for Mamie with great love and compassion. All will be remembered with a special Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions in Mamie's memory may be made to The , Palmer Drug Abuse Program or to the .
"Well done, my good and faithful servant. Since you were faithful in small matters, I will give you great responsibilities. Come, share your master's joy." Matthew 25:23
AN IRISH BLESSING
May the road rise with her
May the wind be always at her back
May the rain fall softy upon her fields
And until we meet again
May God hold her in the palm of his hands
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019